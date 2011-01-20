Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Encouraged Her To Start Singing Career

As Kim Kardashian continues to embark on her singing career, the reality TV star is crediting one person in particular for it—Kanye West.

As previously reported the millionaire socialite recorded and shot a video for her Dream produced track “Turn It Up.”

Included in the video was West who’s rumored to play her love interest both on and off screen and who pushed her to go forward with a music career.

She tells MTV News,

“OK, I’m not a singer, this isn’t what I do. I have too much other stuff going on. Is this really something safe for me to do?…And Kanye was actually one of the people who really talked me into doing it and telling me, like, ‘Hey, look, what do you guys do for fun? You guys go shopping, you go to the movies. Kind of step into our world for a second and have fun, and we go to the studio.”

She also adds that Ye stopped by her New York City Dash store and encouraged her further.

Kanye came to see the store and check out what we were doing in New York City. He’s someone we look up to and just think as like, in the fashion world … someone that we’ve always just taken advice from,” Kim said.

Her sister Kourtney chimed in, “He’s our muse.”

“He wanted to come check out the store, and while at the store, I was really uncertain about the music thing,” Kim added. “I’m just doing it for fun, and The-Dream wrote and produced the song, and Ciara talked me into doing it and said I should meet with him.”

If you missed it the last time, check out Kim’s “fun” track, “Turn It Up” below.