French Montana Teases A New Cut With Quavo & Chance The Rapper

It’s still going to be a hot minute before Max B comes home but until he does, French Montana’s going to continue to keep the streets buzzing and over the weekend teased that he might have some new heat on the way.

Last night (Mar. 11), the Bronx rapper took to his Instagram page and posted a dramatic video of a studio session he shared with Chance The Rapper and Quavo before the words “INSERT PROMO ALBUM ARTWORK” ended the clip.

Though French, Quavo, and Chance performed at the iHeartRadio Festival back in 2017 they never actually got a chance to lay down a record together but apparently, that’s changed and we now have an interesting collaboration to look forward to.

No release date has been set for the new cut but with the way that French is hyping it up, it should at the very least be entertaining.

—

Photo: Getty