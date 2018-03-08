French Montana Writes Op-Ed For #WeAreTheDream Campaign

In February, French Montana launched the We Are The Dream campaign in response to the impending end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. On Wednesday (Mar. 7), French published an op-ed co-authored with Get Schooled executive director Marie Groark pushing for the necessity of Dreamers not letting up on their educational goals.

An excerpt of the op-ed from PEOPLE Chica is below:

I am French Montana, a first generation dreamer from Morocco. I immigrated to the Bronx in New York City at the age of 13 only speaking Arabic and French.

I am Marie Groark, an American born educator.

We both want to support teens as they find their path to success in this country. French knows first-hand how tough it can be to learn English and adapt to American culture.

…

We are not political people. We are an educator and a multi-platinum hip hop artist. But we believe passionately in the worth of every human being. We believe in the power of education to unlock human potential. We work tirelessly to ensure that young people — wherever they may live, wherever they may attend school, whatever education their parents may have — have a voice to advocate for themselves along with access to the tools, resources and community that will help them fulfill their dreams.

It’s pretty dope that French is using his vast platform to bring about necessary change. Learn more about #WeAreTheDream here.

—

Photo: Getty