Kanye West Blasted For Wearing “Free O.J.” Shirt Post O.J. Simpson FOX Special [VIDEO]

Yeezy’s fashion choices have come under fire once again. A lawyer is taking umbrage with the rapper over a pro-O.J. Simpson shirt.

Over the weekend, FOX aired “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” to polarizing reviews. Originally shot in 2006. the interview features the disgraced NFL great hypothetically confessing to the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Midway through his theoretical story, he lapses into detailing the crime in the first person.

After the show aired the network hosted a panel. Lawyer Chris Darden took issue with anyone who took O.J.’s side during the ordeal including Kanye West.

“I’m watching TV one day, and I see Kanye West wearing a t-shirt that says ‘Free O.J.’. Well, you freed him, and look what you freed” he reasoned. Darden was an original member of the prosecution team during 1994 murder trial.

By law Yeezus has a link to Simpson; Kim Kardashian’s late father Robert Kardashian successfully represented O.J. alongside Johnny Cochran.

Full video of the counsel’s couture critique below.

