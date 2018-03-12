OJSimpsonTheLostConfession: Twitter Reacts To ‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession’

O.J. Simpson became a top trending topic on Twitter after this past Sunday Fox aired an unreleased interview of the former football star essentially confessing to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The chilling interview, while framed as a speculative view of the fateful 1995 incident, has kicked off mounds of discussion online.

The 2006 chat between Simpson and book publisher Judith Regan was to set up a book titled If I Did It that Regan was set to publish via her company. However, pushback from the family of the slain and other outside critics led to the cancellation of the book and the Fox special.

It was unearthed recently after the family of Brown Simpson gave Fox the go-ahead to air the footage. In the new version of the interview, the two-hour special was hosted by Soledad O’Brien and featured a host of legal experts and panelists.

According to the reaction on Twitter, many are convinced that the acquittal of Simpson in the case was a failure of justice. In several tweets, users note the calm and almost joy Simpson had in recounting what he had done. We’ve collected some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

OJ Simpson is a vile piece of garbage. I always believed he did it. But this interview chills me to my bones. Especially as the sick bastard laughs while telling how he did it. #OJSimpsonTheLostConfession — Tania (@TaniaMarie20) March 12, 2018

This is the face OJ made right after acknowledging he wrote in his book he had never seen so much blood in his life describing the 'hypothetical' murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Look in his eyes, you can see he did it. #OJSimpsonTheLostConfession #OJConfession pic.twitter.com/fEWMDku1iM — Roe (@RDescaries) March 12, 2018

After watching this OJ interview I’m convinced he killed Nicole and Ron and got off. An acquittal only means the prosecution did not prove their case. #OJSimpsonTheLostConfession #OJSimpson — Keith Frank (@KeithFrank31) March 12, 2018

Photo: Getty

