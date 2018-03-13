CLOSE
Big Sean Allegedly Cheated On Jhene Aiko, Twitter Slander Is Stupendous

It's all rumors for now, but that isn't stopping Twitter from going bonkers over rumors the Detroit rapper stepped out with Nicole Scherzinger.

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

A lot of folks were rooting for the union of rapper Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko, but it looks like the Detroit artist might have been slipping the D to a woman 10 years his senior. According to an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sean was spotted looking a little too friendly with former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and word got back to his lady.

The Jasmine Brand writes that Sean, 29, and Scherzinger, 39, were seated next to each other at an Oscars Awards after-party in a VIP section. Although the venue didn’t allow phones, someone close to Aiko let her know that her man was cutting up at the jam. Neither couple has confirmed nor denied the chatter, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from going completely ape-sh*t over the rumors.

Sean and Aiko began dating in 2016 and the singer famously has the rapper’s face tatted on her arm. Looks like that might have been a regrettable move at the moment. Stayed tuned as this story is sure to develop.

For now, take in some of the reactions from Twitter to the alleged bad news.

Photo: Getty

