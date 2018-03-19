Wu-Tang Clan Producer Mathematics Responds To “People Say” Lawsuit Claim

News that the Wu-Tang Clan and its producer and longtime DJ Mathematics were served with a lawsuit over a sample used in their song “People Say” featuring Redman from 2017. According to Mathematics, the legal teams for his side and R&B group The Diplomats are reportedly working out a deal if his recent tweet rings true.

As we shared over the weekend by way of a TMZ report, the “People Say” track lifted samples from the song “I’ve Got The Kind Of Love” to use for the thumping, soulful track that showcased the rhyming efforts of Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Masta Killa along with the aforementioned Redman. While there does appear to be elements of The Diplomats’ music in the Clan track, Mathematics contended via Twitter that he hasn’t been served with paperwork.

“I was made aware of the “People Say” sample claim in December. To my knowledge, my attorney and The Diplomats attorney have been working closely and in good faith to resolve this matter. I am not aware of a pending lawsuit regarding this matter nor have I been served with one,” Mathematics wrote Sunday via Twitter.

A rep for The Diplomats has not responded with their version of facts as of yet.

Photo: Getty