Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Did Not Blow Her Back Out

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his early 2000s romance with actress Vivica A. Fox stood out to many as they came from two entirely different worlds, and the union eventually fizzled with Fif taking shots at the actress over the years. In an upcoming self-help book, Fox details portions of the former couple’s sex life which she described as tame.

New York Daily News writes:

Vivica A. Fox writes that she had no intention of discussing her relationship with 50 Cent in her upcoming self-help book “Every Day, I’m Hustling,” but felt compelled to since the “In Da Club” rapper has reportedly invented stories about her repeatedly.

The 53-year-old “Empire” star says Fitty wooed her and they had amazing chemistry although he was more focused on his career than on sex.

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Fox, who also describes their sessions as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

The outlet adds that Fox claims the rapper and business mogul was ready to propose to her in 2003 after the World Music Awards in Monaco but didn’t happen because 50 allegedly didn’t care for his lady hogging as the host of the awards show.

Fox’s book drops on April 3.

