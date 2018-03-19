Drake Jumps on The Remix to N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon” [LISTEN]

Seems like Drake must’ve had some downtime lately because seemingly out of nowhere he’s decided to drop a remix to N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s cut “Lemon” off of N.E.R.D.’s LP No One Ever Really Dies.

Featuring a rapping Rihanna, Drake tries to breath new life into the 2017 cut and put it on the 2018 map rapping “I get it how I live it/ I live it how I get/ Y’all don’t really get it / I pull up in a lemon/ Blocks get to spendin’/ Money 3D printin’/ Never had a limit/ Never been religious/ I just always had opinions.”

Check out the cut below and let us know if Drizzy is strong enough to make this song pop

Photo: Getty