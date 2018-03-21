More Jay-Z & Beyoncé OTR 2 Tour Dates Announced

Catching a Jay-Z and Beyoncé concert just became a tad bit easier. Nine more dates were added to their upcoming On The Run tour.
In what seems to be a response to the overwhelming demand Live Nation announced an extended itinerary.
New cities like Columbus, OH and Seattle WA have been slotted but also Amsterdam, East Rutherford, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta are receiving an additional day.
Hov and Bey hit the road on June 6 in Cardiff and finish in Seattle on October 4. Presale for the new stops starts today at 5PM. Finalized tour schedule below.
June 6 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
June 9 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
June 13 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
June 15 – London, UK – London Stadium
June 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Arena
June 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Arena
June 23 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken Stadium
June 25 – Stockholm, SW – Friends Arena
June 28 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
June 30 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
July 03 – Cologne, DE – RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 – Milan, IT – San Siro
July 08 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olimpico
July 11 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
July 14 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
July 17 – Nice, FR – Allianz Riviera
July 25 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 – Washington, DC – FedExField
July 28 – Washington, DC – FedExField
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 3 – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field
Aug. 21 – Columbia, SC – Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 – Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 – San Diego, CA – SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Oct. 4 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
Good luck with those ticket prices though.
Via Rap-Up Magazine
Photo: WENN.com