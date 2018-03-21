More Jay-Z & Beyoncé OTR 2 Tour Dates Announced

Catching a Jay-Z and Beyoncé concert just became a tad bit easier. Nine more dates were added to their upcoming On The Run tour.

In what seems to be a response to the overwhelming demand Live Nation announced an extended itinerary.

New cities like Columbus, OH and Seattle WA have been slotted but also Amsterdam, East Rutherford, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta are receiving an additional day.

Hov and Bey hit the road on June 6 in Cardiff and finish in Seattle on October 4. Presale for the new stops starts today at 5PM. Finalized tour schedule below.

June 6 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

June 9 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

June 13 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

June 15 – London, UK – London Stadium

June 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Arena

June 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Arena

June 23 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken Stadium

June 25 – Stockholm, SW – Friends Arena

June 28 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

June 30 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

July 03 – Cologne, DE – RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 08 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olimpico

July 11 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

July 14 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

July 17 – Nice, FR – Allianz Riviera

July 25 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 – Washington, DC – FedExField

July 28 – Washington, DC – FedExField

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 3 – E. Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Aug. 13 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field

Aug. 21 – Columbia, SC – Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 – Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 – San Diego, CA – SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Oct. 4 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

Good luck with those ticket prices though.

