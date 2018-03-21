CLOSE
Real Estate Broker For Travis Scott & Big Sean Allegedly Murdered Ex-Wife

In reports, Kevin Crane is described as a former child actor.

Kevin Crane, a real estate broker who has worked with rappers such as Big Sean and Travis Scott among others, allegedly murdered his ex-wife before attempting to commit suicide himself. According to reports, Crane was a child actor in past times and is still awaiting charges while hospitalized for his injuries.

PEOPLE writes:

Kevin Crane, the California man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself in a failed murder-suicide, was charged in 2014 for misdemeanor battery after police said he attacked the same woman, PEOPLE confirms.

However, the charges against Kevin Crane, 33, were dropped after then-wife Parisa Siddiqi retracted her statement, Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Crane is in critical condition at a Thousand Oaks hospital after allegedly killing Siddiqi Saturday afternoon while she was at work in a store in the upscale The Oaks Mall. The couple had two young children.

Record of Crane’s acting credits could not be confirmed or denied.

