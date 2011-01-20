CLOSE
Jay-Z Taking 40/40 Club Global

There’s no stopping Jay-Z in his quest to becoming a billionaire.

Now the King Of Hip-Hop is taking his chain of 40/40 Clubs global, launching 5 new spots in the next year that will include venues in Tokyo, Macau, Japan and China.

Jigga christened his first 40/40 Club in New York in 2003 with openings  in Las Vegas and Atlantic City soon after.

Although the Vegas spot  didn’t stay open for more than a year, Jigga’s also plans to open 40/40 Clubs in Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

Jay also inked a deal to set up 40/40 hubs inside airports across the U.S.

 

