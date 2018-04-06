Drake Says His New Single Will Be Dropping Tonight [VIDEO]

It looks like a new Drake album is definitely on its’ way. He announced the release of the lead single at a performance in Toronto.

Durag Papi made a surprise appearance at Majid Jordan’s show in his home town Thursday, April 5. While on stage he announced fans can expect new tunes for their head top.

“The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album. I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time” he revealed.

Earlier this month the 6 God shared that Migos producer Murda Beatz will be crafting the first yet to be titled single.

#Drake says he has a single dropping produced by #murdabeatz . Y’all ready for this ? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyJtjpnCyM — Real Rap Magazine (@RealRapMag) March 21, 2018

During his brief stage time it should be noted Drizzy was wearing adidas head to toe which included a tracksuit and the YEEZY 500 Blush sneakers fueling further speculation he is signing with the German apparel company.

Photo: WENN.com