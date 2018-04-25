Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne & Dipset Named As Headliners For A3C 2018

The annual A3C Festival in Atlanta is heading into its 14th year this October, and once more the closing two days of the event will be packed with big-name stars in Hip-Hop. Headlining the closing outdoor arena portion are the Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, and Dipset along with many more.

The Wu will be celebrating 25 years in existence as a crew with all of the members of the core crew listed to be present. Lil Wayne has been heavy on the tour circuit of late, and this will prove to be another massive flurry of hits and hard rhymes. The addition of the Dipset adds to the classic feel of the lineup, but the young rap acts on the rise will also get to shine at the stage at GA Freight Depot.

J.I.D., Young MA, Curren$y, Phryme, Westside Gunn + Conway, Mannie Fresh, Childish Major, and Deante Hitchcock make up the rest of the featured acts. The A3C flier states that other acts will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, follow this link.

Photo: Getty