Lyor Cohen Speaks About That Suspect Picture He Took With Kanye West

For the past few days Kanye West has been infuriating his fans, the resistance, and God himself when he began to profess his love and admiration for Donald “Comrade” Trump. Then yesterday Kanye West really set fire to the barn when he posted a picture of himself rocking a Make America Great Again hat a.k.a. the new Klansman hood, alongside OG Hip-Hop executive Lyor Cohen and an unnamed white person. And yes, it was the same Make America Great Again hat that Donald Trump personally signed for Yeezy after their now infamous meeting at Trump tower post-presidential election.

Since then fans have been dragging Kanye all around the block, Alt-Righters have been singing his praises, and even Donald Trump tweeted “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

According to Vibe, Lyor Cohen has released a quick statement about the picture he took with Kanye saying, “I went to listen to music and see Kanye,” Cohen said via his spokesperson. “He is someone I care about. I don’t abandon people. With great music comes great pain and stress. The music is incredible!”

We don’t doubt that the music is next level but Kanye’s character judgement seems to have been turned back a few decades as he’s been criticizing President Barack Obama while calling Donald Trump his brother. If there was ever a time for a rival rapper to make a Kanye diss record named “Django Unchained” it is now. Just sayin’.

As for that hand gesture that Lyor threw up which many people immediately recognized as a white supremacist sign?

I have been told this is the "hand gesture" for his company, 300. This is also a bad "hand gesture" in 2018. — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 25, 2018

Pray for Kanye, y’all.

Photo: WENN.com