Juelz Santana’s Studio Raided & Skull Gang Member Arrested

Juelz Santana’s New Jersey recording studio was raided by police on Thursday (January 20), resulting in the arrest of one of the rapper’s associates, MC Hynief.

Hynief, who is a member of Juelz’ Skull Gang group, was reportedly arrested on drug charges after a search of Juelz’ recording studio in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Maureen Parenta said in a statement:

“Two fully loaded 9mm caliber handguns were found in the recording studio along with several boxes of ammunition.  Additionally, seventeen small clear zip-lock bags each containing a greenish brown vegetation, consistent with the appearance of Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized.”

Apparently, the raid was executed following a ten-month-long investigation, beginning when Hynief allegedly sold marijuana to an undercover cop on two occasions last summer, in June and July.

Hynief was held on $50,000 bail, but Juelz later tweeted that the rapper was free.

 

