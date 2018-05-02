CLOSE
CNN’s Don Lemon Slams Kanye West’s Slavery Comments

The Trump-loving Chicago rapper told TMZ slavery was a choice, which has offended the sensibilities of many.

The Center Dinner 2018

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Don Lemon has joined the growing list of critics who were angered by Kanye West‘s comments on TMZ that slavery seemed like a choice. The CNN nighttime anchor used a moment within his broadcast to slam the Chicago star, saying that West is “embarrassing himself.”

“So, to be clear, and I can’t believe that I actually need to say this, black and brown people who were enslaved for centuries had absolutely no choice. They weren’t just mentally enslaved, this wasn’t some kind of mind game. They were in real chains,” Lemon said during a focused moment of the broadcast.

Lemon went on to poke holes in West’s theories on how slavery took hold and had Hot 97’s Ebro Darden on the CNN thought to debate the finer points of the “slavery is a choice” debate.

Check out the discussion below.

