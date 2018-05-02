Meek Mill Posts An RIP Memorial To “Old Kanye”

Meek Mill is only a week out of prison but he is already making his presence felt. He recently voiced how he too wishes we had the College Dropout Yeezy back.

The Philadelphia native took to Instagram to join the masses on asking West to arise out of his sunken place. “To whom much is giving much is tested …. get arrested I guess until he get the message.. I feel the pressure under more scrutiny and what I do “act more stupidly” 🤦🏾‍♂️ #oldye #wemissyoubro them bars touched me in my cell!”

The photo used is an airbrushed depiction of ‘Ye circa the early 2000’s with a caption that reads “R.I.P. Old Kanye” on the header and “We Miss You” on the bottom.

Meek joins a growing community of rappers and high-profile celebrities that are canceling the new “Free Thinker” Kanye who most recently put his foot in his mouth again when he said “400 years of slavery sounded like a choice” live on TMZ.

He has since tried to explain himself out of the ignorant statements with more Twitter rants.

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

You can peep Mill’s post below.

Photo: WENN.com