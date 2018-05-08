CLOSE
2 Chainz Proposes To His Baby Mama At The Met Gala

2 Chainz took the plunge at last night's Met Gala

Looks like 2 Chainz is ready to be an honest man. During last night’s annual Met Gala the artist formerly known as Tity Boi got his grown man on and shocked everyone in attendance when he got on one knee and asked the mother of their three children and longtime wifey, Kesha, to accept his hand in marriage.

Luckily for him she said “yes” (a “no” in front of 5,000 photographers would’ve been catastrophic) and the couple became the talk of the gala until everyone remembered that Rihanna was out there as the Pope.

Either way congratulations are in order to the happy couple and props to 2 Chainz for giving his future wife a proposal memory for the ages. Please, no one bite this move. Proposals at future Met Gala’s are forever banned unless sanctioned by 2 Chainz himself.

