Which Hip-Hop Heads Slayed The Met Gala Red Carpet? [Photos]

Monday night, the stars came to play and slay at this year’s Met Gala, with this year’s theme sparking some over-the-top outfits as expected at the lavish affair. In the world of Hip-Hop and Black entertainment, the fashion display was especially lit and we’ve collected some of our favorites for your viewing pleasure.

As noted in an earlier piece we’ve shared, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B donned some head-turning outfits as expected by the biggest women rappers in the game. Chadwick Boseman came to represent as well, looking like he was about to start scaling buildings like Assassin’s Creed and taking out bad guys in a cross-covered outfit complete with a flowing cape. Lena Waithe of Masters of None fame also came decked out in her best in an outfit that also showed her pride in being an openly gay woman, salute her for that.

Check out some of the rest below and on the following pages including Rihanna, 2 Chainz, who dropped down on one knee to propose girlfriend Kesha Ward, Travis Scott and his boo Kylie Jenner, and more.

Thank you @letitiawright for capturing the Blackest moment in #metgala history. pic.twitter.com/ECDSsykno8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 8, 2018

Heard y’all were looking for me? pic.twitter.com/1o49tCltGg — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) May 8, 2018

Chadwick Boseman really showed up to the Met Gala dressed like all of my answered prayers. pic.twitter.com/2guaP2RxNo — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 8, 2018

Letitia Wright, Trevor Noah, Tiffany Haddish, John Boyega, Janelle Monae, Donald Glover, Adut Akech and Winnie Harlow attend the #MetGala #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/eYoZQOnAc8 — Aleena (@AleenaCCansino) May 8, 2018

.@VirgilAbloh with @KendallJenner debuting the “UNC” Off-White Air Jordan 1 at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/RcFSx3diuV — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 8, 2018

Photo: Getty

