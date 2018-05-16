Cardi B and Rita Ora Defend Their Controversial Song “GIRLS”

It’s been a real tough week for pregnant rap star Cardi B. Just when it seemed like she was moving on to greener pastures after squashing her beef with Nicki Minaj, she’s found herself in the crosshairs of a possible lawsuit thanks to her overprotective security and then deleted her Twitter page after getting into a social media squabble with troll extraordinaire, Azealia Banks, who referred to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper as a “caricature of a Black woman.”

Just when it seemed like the clouds were beginning to clear, Cardi’s once again on the offensive as people have begun to criticize her collaboration with Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Charlie XCX, “GIRLS.” The cut in question was supposed to be a celebration of bisexuality but instead has been met with contempt by some members of the LBGT community who feel the lyrics were more offensive than they were inspiring.

Page Six is reporting that Cardi B responded to the criticism via Twitter to apologize for her choice of words when referencing the LGBT community and says she’s “stopped using” any term she learned was offensive to the community.

I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct “terms “to use.I learned and i stopped using it. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Rita Ora issued her own apology for how people may have received her song and explained that the song was inspired by her own life and experiences with the same sex stating “I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.”

Singer Kehlani (whos’ called herself “Queer”) appreciates what the women tried to accomplish but did feel that even though she supports each and everyone of these women, it’s not about the talent they bring but “about choice” and felt the lyrics were “harmful.”

every artist on the song is fantastic, and very much loved and supported by me… by all of us. but this isn’t about talent. it’s about choice. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

and don’t make this personal. i have an incredible song out with one of the artists, and would love to work with the other three as well. & have met them all and respect them. there. were. harmful. lyrics.

period. love y’all. 🤗 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

Well at least Kehlani respectfully stated her opinion and didn’t tear anyone a new one.