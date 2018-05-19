CLOSE
Home > News

Royce Da 5’9 Talks Eminem, Sobriety & Possible Bad Meets Evil Reunion

The Detroit rapper is having a stellar 2018 with a pair of critically acclaimed albums in Book Of Ryan and his collaboration with DJ Premier, Prhyme.

Leave a comment
2016 Roots Picnic NYC

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Royce Da 5’9 is having a great 2018 so far on the heels of releasing the critically acclaimed Book Of Ryan and his collaboration with DJ Premier, Prhyme 2. The Detroit rapper sat down with Rap-Up and broke down how Eminem helped him get sober, and a possible reunion of Bad Meets Evil among other gems.

From Rap-Up:

During a recent visit to Rap-Up HQ, Royce opened up about Em’s instrumental role in his sobriety. “Before I even decided to stop drinking,” explains Ryan. “He was like, ‘If you ever feel like you got a problem, you know you can call me, right?’ I was like, ‘What kinda problem?’ He was like, ‘Just with drinking.’ I was like, ‘Oh shit. Okay. Thank you, man. I appreciate that.’ It kind of bothered me for awhile, because I didn’t know if he was saying that he felt like I had a problem. What was he saying? But I felt like that was cool of him as a friend to try to take that step with me.”

Watch the rest of the interview below, where Royce Da 5’9 says “chances are pretty good” that the pair will reunite.

Photo: Getty

Bad Meets Evil , Interview , prhyme

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
French Montana "No Stylist"
French Montana ft. Drake “No Stylist,” Mark Steele ft. No Malice “Grace Of God” & More | Daily Visuals 10.9.18
10.09.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close