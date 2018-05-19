Royce Da 5’9 Talks Eminem, Sobriety & Possible Bad Meets Evil Reunion

Royce Da 5’9 is having a great 2018 so far on the heels of releasing the critically acclaimed Book Of Ryan and his collaboration with DJ Premier, Prhyme 2. The Detroit rapper sat down with Rap-Up and broke down how Eminem helped him get sober, and a possible reunion of Bad Meets Evil among other gems.

During a recent visit to Rap-Up HQ, Royce opened up about Em’s instrumental role in his sobriety. “Before I even decided to stop drinking,” explains Ryan. “He was like, ‘If you ever feel like you got a problem, you know you can call me, right?’ I was like, ‘What kinda problem?’ He was like, ‘Just with drinking.’ I was like, ‘Oh shit. Okay. Thank you, man. I appreciate that.’ It kind of bothered me for awhile, because I didn’t know if he was saying that he felt like I had a problem. What was he saying? But I felt like that was cool of him as a friend to try to take that step with me.”

Watch the rest of the interview below, where Royce Da 5’9 says “chances are pretty good” that the pair will reunite.

