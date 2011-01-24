50 Cent Claims He Shut Down Worldstar Hip-Hop



50 Cent is taking credit for shutting down popular Hip-Hop video site Worldstar Hip-Hop.

As previously reported, Fifty filed a lawsuit against the streaming site nearly two years ago after they used his likeness without his permission.

While full details are scarce, it’s reported that 50 took the owners to court and won his case.

Speaking on his plans to take legal action, 50 told V-103’s DJ Greg Street in 2009,

“I got a lawsuit against WorldStar for utilizing my likeness. A lot of people feel like that was my site because they see my face on the cover of an infringement with I-Robot (on the site) for a long time. You should really be nice to me because when you’re not nice to me then I’m not nice. And because I have lawyers on retainers and I pay them so much money anyway, we’ll go back and forth to court until you can’t afford a Subway sandwich…”



In addition to Worldstar, 50 added that he plans to get at least two more websites shut down this week with the help of homeland security.

While 50 claims to have shut the down the site, a new version of WorldStar has emerged, http://worldstarhip-hopvideos.com/.

Check out 50’s tweets claiming victory over Worldstar below.