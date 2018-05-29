ABC Got Roseanne Barr’s Racist Ass Out The Paint

Roseanne Barr offered a weak apology to her racially-charged tweet towards former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, but it was too late. However, it wasn’t enough to satisfy the heads at ABC and her revived sitcom has now been canceled.
Barr’s name had been ringing since Tuesday morning (May 29) across social media after she tweeted the racist statement comparing Jarett to a character from the Planet of the Apes. Barr, or someone from her team, issued an apology statement via Twitter around the same time Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer to Roseanne, tweeted that she was quitting in wake of the scandal. Barr has also been let go by the ICM Partners talent agency according to still-developing reports.
ABC President Channing Dungey, who is Black, published a statement that Roseanne would not air its upcoming extend series season. The reaction from fans on Twitter has been approving since news of the cancellation has gone public.
—
Photo: Getty