Pusha T Calls The Breakfast Club To Explain The Story of Adidon, Drake’s Adidas Plans

Yesterday, Pusha T had his named etched in Hip-Hop battle history when he released a scathing diss track aimed at Drake that would’ve made Tupac clutch his pearls in “The Story of Adidon.” Jumping on Jay-Z’s “Story of O.J.” beat, Pusha not only connected Drake’s commitment issues to daddy leaving him at 5 years old, but pulled his massive Ace of Spades card when he revealed that Drake secretly fathered a child with a former porn star.

Word?!

Today, Pusha “Tea” called into The Breakfast Club to take a quick victory lap while letting them know that “all bets are off” due to Drake mentioning Pusha’s fiance on his “Duppy Freestyle.” Pusha then goes on to explain where he got the picture of Drake in blackface and how Drake’s Adidon adidas line was named after his son, Adonis.

“We couldn’t know about your child until you started selling sweatsuit and sneakers?” Pusha asked out loud. Well, now that the cat is out the bag we expect that line to sell out even quicker than it would’ve before the tea was spilled.

Check out the interview below and listen to the other questions that Pusha wants Drake to answer and whether or not he’d be willing to let things go should Drake tap out of this one.