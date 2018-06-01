Pusha T Claims Drake Has A $100K Bounty For Dirt On Him

The Drake vs. Pusha T battle is getting extra grimy. Push A Ton (of Tea) is claiming the 6 God is offering up $100,000 for dirt on him.

“You got a 100k floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist… # ImUpset ,” tweeted Push late last night (May 31).

Push is asserting he already won the battle after his scathing, baby mama exposing “The Life of Adidon,” and even heads like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes are saying that Drizzy took an L.

Bruh, even MSNBC’s @chrislhayes says Drake took an L. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xiDNwzSnew — Alvin aqua Blanco | Jabari Warrior (@Aqua174) May 31, 2018

We’re not going to count out the 6 God just yet. But he better come with an elite level diss track or it’s a wrap. As far as the battle, because Drake music will always do well regardless.

—

Photo: Getty