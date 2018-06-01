Future Executive Produces ‘Superfly’ Soundtrack, Tracklist Looks Lit

Future is trying his hand at film. The Atlanta artist curated the artists and songs for what maybe the summer’s hottest soundtrack.

Set for a June 8 release, the Superfly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is aligned with the film’s 2018 Atlanta setting. Future put together an all-star Hip-Hop cast for the sonic interpretation.

Featured guests include 21 Savage, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Wayne, Sleepy Brown and Young Thug. Additionally Future appears on 10 tracks.

“Future’s work on this album continues the remarkable legacy established by the original. He creates a musical soundscape that not only perfectly complements and underscores the film, but brings to life a time and place in today’s Atlanta and a culture of trap music” said Spring Aspers, Head of Sony Motion Pictures Music Group in the formal press release.

The highly anticipated film, directed by Director X and starring Trevor Jackson, opens in theaters everywhere on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

You can find the track listing below:

Track Listing:

1. Sleepy Brown – “If You Want It”

2. Future feat. 21 Savage – “What’s Up With That”

3. Future feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “No Shame”

4. Future – “Walk On Minks”

5. Future feat. Young Thug – “Tie My Shoes”

6. Future – “Stains”

7. Future feat. Young Thug – “Show My Chain Some Love”

8. Miguel – “R.A.N.”

9. Khalid x H.E.R. – “This Way”

10. Future feat. Yung Bans – “Bag”

11. Future feat. Lil Wayne – “Drive Itself”

12. Future feat. Young Thug & Gunna – “Money Train”

13. Future – “Nowhere”

Photo: Getty Images