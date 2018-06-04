4 Things We Learned From Kanye West’s Interview with Big Boy

For the past few months Kanye West’s found himself embroiled in controversy thanks to his newfound Make America Great Again attitude and backwards thinking on slavery.

Last week, Kanye West released his highly anticipated album Ye and held an ultra-exclusive listening session in Wyoming. In his first post-Ye interview with LA’s own Big Boy, Kanye West opened up about some interesting aspects of his latest album.

Talking about why he chose Ye as the album title to why he chose to keep his recent projects at 7 tracks, Kanye West has some interesting takes on his recent decisions.

Here are the 4 things we learned from Kanye West in his interview with Big Boy.

1. Seven

Kanye West chose to keep the projects he’s worked on to seven tracks because he felt the number was special as it’s the “God number.” Ye says that even Michael Jackson’s jackets had “7” all over them.

