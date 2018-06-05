Peep The First Trailer For ‘Transformers’ Spinoff ‘Bumblebee’ [VIDEO]

Just a few weeks after Paramount announced that they were canceling Transformers 7 (about time), we get the first trailer to its spinoff Bumblebee (a.k.a. Transformers 6).

Starring the yellow Volkswagen Beetle from outerspace and the young lady who stumbles upon him (Hailee Steinfeld), Bumblebee seems like a mashup between Herbie: Fully Loaded and Short Circuit. In other words, the Travis Knight-directed film seems more like a family-friendly movie than its action-packed and explosion driven Michael Bay Transformers predecessors. But the cherry on the top for everyone may be the fact Shia LaBeouf is nowhere near the Transformers spinoff.

John Cena is in the flick, too

Check out the trailer for Bumblebee below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come Christmas time.