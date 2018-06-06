Dennis Rodman To Be In Singapore for Trump Kim Jong Un Summit

You can’t make this stuff up. Word is NBA great Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore for Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un‘s summit.

Reports Page Six:

“The Worm” will arrive in the country a day before the June 12 sitdown — and sources said he could even play some sort of role in the negotiations.

“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source said. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

The zany, 6-foot-7 ex-baller — who has struck up an unlikely bromance with the pint-sized, 5-foot-7 Kim, and has visited the rogue regime five times in the past — took some of the credit for getting the two leaders together.

Hey, Rodman probably has more experience with North Korea than most of the Trump administration.

But The Worm isn’t locked in just yet, allegedly.

Darren Prince, Rodman’s rep, said no trip to Singapore had been confirmed but that The Worm would be willing to go if his expertise were needed.

“He’s talked about it, but no final trip or plans have been made,” he said. Prince marveled at the treatment Rodman got years ago when he first decided to visit the North at Kim’s invitation.

“It seemed like everyone [in the US] turned on him and now things seem to be happening, so he’s just happy it’s happening. He’s just hoping for a great historic outcome,” Prince said.

Trump and Kim will meet at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island for nuclear talks next week in Singapore, the White House said Tuesday. The historic meeting will be held at the Capella Hotel, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted.

This story is so crazy that it must be true.

—

Photo: Getty