CLOSE
Home > News

Nicki Minaj Reveals Thirst Trappy ‘Queen’ Album Cover

Scantily clad Nicki Minaj means an album is on the horizon. Just saying.

Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Queen artwork

Source: Cash Money / Cash Money

Nicki Minaj‘s new album, Queen, was supposed to drop in June, but then its release got pushed back. It now drops in August, but Nicki did share the NSFW album cover so you know that it’s real. 

The “Chun Li” shared the artwork via Instagram because, duh.

She called the project her “greatest work to date” in the caption.

We shall see.

The cover photography was hooked up by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Wonder how much that invoice came in for…

Queen is out August 10.

nicki minaj

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial
Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida
06.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close