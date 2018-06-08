Nicki Minaj Reveals Thirst Trappy ‘Queen’ Album Cover

Nicki Minaj‘s new album, Queen, was supposed to drop in June, but then its release got pushed back. It now drops in August, but Nicki did share the NSFW album cover so you know that it’s real.

The “Chun Li” shared the artwork via Instagram because, duh.

She called the project her “greatest work to date” in the caption.

We shall see.

The cover photography was hooked up by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Wonder how much that invoice came in for…

Queen is out August 10.