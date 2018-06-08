Get The Academy Award Ready: Eddie Murphy To Star In Netlfix ‘Dolemite’ Biopic

Eddie Murphy hasn’t really been on the movie scene as much as he used to be. Since 2016’s Mr.Church he has been in cinematic exile. There have been rumblings about a new Beverly Hills Cop movie, and he even hinted at a Coming To America sequel but nothing concrete. According to Deadline, Murphy will be starring in Dolemite Is My Name a new Netflix biopic.

Get the Academy Award ready.

The film which focuses on the life of Rudy Ray Moore who starred in the cult classic Dolemite blaxploitation films. Murphy will not only star in the movie but will serve as a producer alongside director Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow), and the writing team of Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski (The People Vs. Larry Flynt, Ed Wood).

For those who don’t know about Dolemite, here is a bit of history. Back in the 1970s while working in a Hollywood record store, Moore heard some ridiculous stories about a pimp and hustler named Dolemite. Moore decided to become the legendary hood figure in a club act before deciding to transfer the accounts of humor and hood fantasy on wax. The records became an underground hit in the inner city.

With the money that he made from the records, he went on to make the films of legend in which he starred as the kung-fu using pimp/hero that was loved for “sticking it to the man.”

Dolemite’s first film went on to spawn three sequels and even served as an inspiration for Snoop Dogg. But it’s his famous “Signifying Monkey” speech from the film that will always be remembered the most.

There is no way it won’t make it into the film, and we are sure Eddie will do it justice. Are you excited about Dolemite Is My Name? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty