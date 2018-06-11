Get The Strap: 21 Savage Pulls Out Gun During Pool Party [VIDEO]

Apparently, 21 Savage is packing, even at pool parties. The “Bank Account” rapper was caught on video pulling out a gun during a brawl to let heads know he is clearly ’bout that life.

In the clip, someone is seen getting knocked the f*ck out at a Georgia pool party. While dude is slumped on the ground, recovering from the fade, you can see 21 Savage looking toward the perpetrator(s), holding a pistol in his right hand.

However, it would seem that 21 Savage was preparing for the smoke instead of initiating it.

Reports TMZ:

Savage was partying it up Saturday at an annual rager in the Atlanta area called “Big Ass Pool Party,” when a large group of people crashed the event through the back.

Eyewitnesses tell us Sav appeared uneasy at the unexpected entrance, and that all hell broke loose when a person from the other camp said hi to a girl in Savage’s circle, upsetting his side. We’re told someone from the crashers’ crew pulled out a gun when confronted, which led to Savage arming himself, too. It appears he receives a revolver from a friend.

We’re told no shots were fired during the altercation, but someone from the invading group was hit to the ground. Cops eventually shut things down — no word on any arrests.

Since part of this was caught on video, expect the cops to ask 21 a whole lot of questions.

Someone has gotta remind 21 Savage he has weed carriers and baggage handlers now who should be on the frontlines—he’s got too much to lose.

—

Photo: Getty