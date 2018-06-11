Kylie Jenner Scrubs Photos Of Stormi Webster Online, Says She Won’t Share Anymore

Kylie Jenner and the sprawling Kardashian/Jenner clan have made it a mission to let their fans in on their fabulous lives via social media. However, the new mom of baby Stormi Webster has decided to scrub photos of she and Travis Scott’s daughter online and says she will no longer share any images.

In a photo she shared on Sunday (June 10), Jenner is seen laying down while holding Stormi. However, much of the baby’s face is cropped out and fans began noticing all images showing her face were removed from her popular Instagram page.

When a fan pointed out the cropping of her daughter out of the photo, Jenner was kind enough to respond.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Jenner said.

Fans have been overzealous in their speculation that the father of Jenner’s daughter is her bodyguard, Tim Chung, who has denied such claims but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning.

i spy with my little eye… A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

