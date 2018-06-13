Stan Lee’s Business Manager Under Investigation For Alleged Elder Abuse

In rapidly developing reports, outlets are reporting that the business manager of Marvel‘s chairman emeritus Stan Lee is under investigation for elder abuse. Keya Morgan, a man who has been mentioned in previous reports of abuse, had a restraining order placed against him on Wednesday and it is being alleged he is taking advantage of Lee.

With the initial reports coming in from the Associated Press, several outlets have picked up the story that a restraining order against Morgan, who was arrested Monday on suspicion of filing a false police report according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports:

Lee was granted a temporary restraining order against Morgan, authorities told THR. The request for a permanent order is 43 pages long. A court date to decide that request is set for July 6.

The restraining order request was filed two days after Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report to police. Morgan was released from jail on $20,000 bail.

The LAPD is investigating reports of elder abuse against Lee. The investigation began in February, but only became public knowledge Wednesday.

Former Lee attorney Tom Lallas is now acting as Guardian Ad Litem for Lee.

Days before Morgan’s arrest, a 45-second video was recorded of Lee and posted to Twitter in which Lee made it clear Morgan was the only person with whom he now worked and allowed to represent him. “My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims,” the post read, along with the video.

Hopefully, the police get to the bottom of this and gets this potential leech up out the paint.

—

Photo: Getty