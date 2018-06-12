Harlem’s Queen & Bushmaster Square Up In New ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer [VIDEO]

We’re only a few weeks away from enjoying a “sweet Christmas” in the summer when Netflix drops season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage on June 22 and to build some more buzz for the premier Netflix done blessed us with a new trailer for the hit series.

Having already been introduced to this seasons primary villain, John McIver a.k.a. Bushmaster (kinda sounds like an adult film star but that’s neither here nor there), the latest trailer features Mariah Dillard’s (Alfre Woodard) subplot which revolves around her mission to regain controle of Harlem amidst the Luke Cage/Bushmaster chaos.

“Harlem doesn’t need a hero, it needs a Queen,” declares Dillard. in this age of #MeToo she could have a point, but she’s also narcissistic and homicidal (R.I.P. Cottonmouth) so who knows what kind of Trumpian ruler she’d turn out to be.

Check out the latest trailer for Luke Cage below and let us know how excited you are for this upcoming season of your second favorite Black Marvel superhero (Wakanda forever!).