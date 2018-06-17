Rich The Kid’s Girlfriend Recounts Home Invasion Assault [VIDEO]

Rich The Kid was the victim of a home invasion that sent him to the hospital after suffering a beating. The rapper’s girlfriend, Tori Brixx was also attacked and has relayed that night’s events, while denying that she was involved in setting her boyfriend up.

From the looks of the photos that TMZ shared, Brixx got hit and bruised on the right side of her face, including a gash that required stitches.

The model and DJ took to social media to give her side of events. Apparently, her sister was also present in her apartment when five goons ran up in the spot.

“This was some real sh*t,” she explained on Instagram. “I hear my sister screaming in the back. My sister screaming. They like, ‘Bitch don’t move’ and I got a long gun in my face. I can’t move. I don’t know if she’s getting raped. I don’t know, I just hear her screaming.”

Currently, the LAPD have no suspects but they are investigating the crime as a home invasion.

However, Rich The Kid’s ex-wife says she hands if she ever sees Tori—accusing her of lining the rapper up for the jux.

“When I see @ToriBrixx I’m beating her ass bc bitch you know you set him up,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, Rich The Kid took to Instagram to say that he’s rocking with Tori.

Sounds like there is way more to this story. Five dudes for a home invasion and one of them pistol-whipped a model?

That sounds more like the get back. Of coure, the Game found it necessary to chime in (see on the flip.

