Kyrie Irving Publicly Apologizes To Former Girlfriend Kehlani [WATCH]

Kyrie Irving is putting the better late than never motto to good use. He has formally issued a sorry to his former love in the interest leading by example.

On Saturday, June 16 the all-star took to his Instagram in an effort to apologize to Kehlani. The heartfelt post made it clear there is no bad blood between them two years after their public split.

“@kehlani I’m sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure.”

He went on to also vouch for her character which was put into question when it was speculated she cheated on Irving with PartyNextDoor. “I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullsh*t.” You can read Kyrie’s full apology below.

During a screening of his new movie Uncle Drew he explained his decision to finally speak up to MTV News. “She’s an incredible person, and I don’t ever want to see anyone do anything harmful in her way. I heard from her and other people that people are coming to her shows, and doing just really obnoxious things” he explained.

When the news hit about his regretful message Kehlani dropped a comment at The ShadeRoom’s IG expressing her gratitude.

Via Vibe

—

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images