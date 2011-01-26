Jay-Z And Will Smith Start Movie Venture

Jay-Z Partners with Will, Jada Pinkett Smith For Film Venture

Jay-Z and Will Smith are teaming up once again and this time the two entertainment heavyweights are putting their dollars and brand names together to create films.

Jay-Z will join Overbrook Entertainment partners James Lassiter, Ken Stovitz, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith for a joint venture to develop and produce major motion pictures.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter began crossing paths with The Smith couple as investors in the Carol’s Daughter beauty product line and as producers of the Broadway hit musical Fela which earned eleven Tony Award nominations.

Their daughter, Willow Smith is not only signed to Jay’s Roc Nation label, but she is also the future star of what will be the first project released by the moguls together, the remake of the 1980’s smash Annie.