Amber Rose Links Up With KandyPens To Launch Signature Vape Pen Collection

Vaporizer pens, or vape pens, are all the rage within the fast-growing cannabis business and KandyPens is an industry leader that provides high-end hardware for the consumers. The company has aligned itself with Amber Rose and the vivacious and forward-thinking entrepreneur has her own collection of vape pens available for the masses.

“I want it to feel like a celebration when they inhale. I want the pen to not only represent my fans, but to be inclusive, so that anyone coming across my pen will resonate with it,” Rose said in a press statement.

KandyPens is definitely bringing some flash to vaping, with Rose’s pens equipped with the first all quartz bucket and quartz coil, promising smoother hits. Rose, a former smoker, got with the company, calling it the “best in the business.”

We’ve also included images of the hardware and Rose herself below and on the following pages.

AMBER ROSE x KANDYPENS ❤️ #beready A post shared by KandyPens (@kandypens) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT

Photo: KandyPens

