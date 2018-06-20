Ava DuVernay Takes To Twitter To Protest Trump’s Family Separation Policy, Inspires Followers To Share Childhood Pictures

As you may be aware the Trump administration has taken steps to make Amerikkka a “Caucasian paradise” by ripping immigrant families apart at the border and sending children to prison camps in an effort to deter future immigrants from thinking of making that trek across the border.

The outrage at this disgusting Trump policy has been loud and brutal but while a lot of celebrities have been mum on the topic, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay has taken to Twitter to give her take on the controversial topic.

In an effort to protest this latest racially charged Trump administration practice, DuVernay posted a childhood picture of herself and imagined what life would be like had she been an immigrant child whose parents tried to bring her to the US for a better life.

“I look at myself as a girl and imagine having to travel unsafely in a quest for safety. Be forcibly separated from my mother. Caged with people I don’t know and who don’t know me. Alone in a world I don’t understand. Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this.”

I look at myself as a girl and imagine having to travel unsafely in a quest for safety. Be forcibly separated from my mother. Caged with people I don’t know and who don’t know me. Alone in a world I don’t understand. Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this. pic.twitter.com/JIWOiWDXvu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 20, 2018

Already others are following her example and posting their own childhood pictures while vowing to do what they can to resist Donald Trump’s latest attempt to once again normalize racism.

I will use my privilege to do everything I can to help. I am well aware that I was born on third base – I didn't hit a triple (loosely quoting @GlennonDoyle). I am committed to showing my babies how to fight injustice. pic.twitter.com/SFVSB41I3o — Cindy Hamilton (@c_hami_chi) June 20, 2018

Me, age 5-ish. I used to go to my parents’ room in the middle of the night when I had a bad dream. My mom would take me back to my room and stay with me until I felt safe enough to sleep. It meant everything to me. Who comforts these children when they cry at night? pic.twitter.com/qCQGJ8AAms — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) June 20, 2018

A few years after this picture was taken, and for similar circumstances but not in the same manner. I was taken away for my mother. I have felt a very small portion of the pain and terror this kids must be/are feeling right now. I am fucking pissed off for these kids. pic.twitter.com/s6dwbiXPCx — Isaac Golberg (@IsaacGolberg) June 20, 2018

At the end of the day people with a heart and actual patriotism in it need to go out and vote against Trump and his Nazi themed administration come November if they want the America they were born and raised in back on the right path.