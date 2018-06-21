CLOSE
Home > News

10 Things We Learned From Young Buck on The Breakfast Club

Young Buck got had some stories to tell during his interview with The Breakfast Club

Leave a comment
Young Buck on The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

Throughout his tenure in the rap game, G-Unit’s Young Buck’s had one hell of a journey over the decades. Starting out as a young independent rapper who found his way onto Juvenile’s tour but before ultimately ended up a G-Unit soldier, Young Buck’s paid his dues and reaped the rewards before falling on hard time.

Today the Ca$hville Ten-A-Key rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his journey that’s led up to today and spoke about why he never signed with Juvenile, where things went sour with 50 Cent, and how that fight at the Vibe Awards had long lasting consequences on his life.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Young Buck on The Breakfast Club.

 

1. Ca$h Money

Youngbuck was never actually signed to Ca$h Money Millionaires but was affiliated with them through Juvenile before he eventually joined G-Unit. He remembers he was given a contract to sign with UTP but he simply put it under his bed on the bus and kept on with his life.

hip hop news , The Breakfast Club , young buck

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close