Throughout his tenure in the rap game, G-Unit’s Young Buck’s had one hell of a journey over the decades. Starting out as a young independent rapper who found his way onto Juvenile’s tour but before ultimately ended up a G-Unit soldier, Young Buck’s paid his dues and reaped the rewards before falling on hard time.

Today the Ca$hville Ten-A-Key rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his journey that’s led up to today and spoke about why he never signed with Juvenile, where things went sour with 50 Cent, and how that fight at the Vibe Awards had long lasting consequences on his life.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Young Buck on The Breakfast Club.

1. Ca$h Money

Youngbuck was never actually signed to Ca$h Money Millionaires but was affiliated with them through Juvenile before he eventually joined G-Unit. He remembers he was given a contract to sign with UTP but he simply put it under his bed on the bus and kept on with his life.

