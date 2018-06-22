Swae Lee ft. Slim Jxmmi “Guatemala,” Buddy ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Hey Up there” & More | Daily Visuals 6.21.18

While most rappers take to places like Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico whenever they want to shoot a Latino themed clip, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi thought outside of the box and visited a less known and very overlooked central American country for their latest video.

In the visuals to “Guatemala” the duo known as Rae Sremmurd visit the country of the song’s title and turn up with some attractive women after dancing in the streets with some children that Donald Trump wouldn’t hesitate to put in prison camps should they cross that Amerikkkan border. #Resist.

Back on American ground Buddy links up with Ty Dolla $ign for the visuals to “Hey Up There” were the two and their crew hold court from the streets of Compton to the airport runway.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Baby featuring Starlito, Joey Cool, and more.

SWAE LEE FT. SLIM JXMMI – “GUATEMALA”

BUDDY FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “HEY UP THERE”

LIL BABY FT. STARLITO – “EXOTIC”

J.O. JETSON – “ANDALE”

JOEY COOL – “HANDLE OF JACK”

MAXO KREAM – “POP ANOTHER”

MIKE – “TIME WILL TELL”

MARLOWE – “THE BASEMENT”

BRAIN CHILD – “SOAP”