XXXTentacion Will Have Public Memorial In Florida

A public memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion will go down in Florida. Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, fans will have their chance to personally pay their respects on Wednesday, June 27 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL.

The arena is the home of the Florida Panthers. A flyer released by the family says the memorial will start at noon and end at 6 p.m.

Worth noting is that cellular devices and cameras will not be allowed.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed a week ago in what’s increasingly looking like a premeditated murder.

Photo: Getty