Fabolous Takes Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time For Putting Hands on Emily B, Allegedly

It seems like Fabolous will avoid doing time behind bars for the alleged domestic violence incident that led to his ex-Love & Hip Hop star and current wifey, Emily B, having two of her front teeth removed.

Bossip is reporting that the “Keepin’ It Gangsta” rapper is copping a plea to lesser assault charges that will basically ensure that he doesn’t see any jail time for his transgressions. This past Thursday (June 28), Fabolous appeared in Bergen County Superior Court in New Jersey where his lawyer informed the judge that Fab would plea guilty to a lesser charge which would lead to a “pre-trial intervention” sentence, thus, closing the case.

Should Fab complete the pre-trial intervention (a diversion program for first-time offenders that lasts between six months to a year), then his record will be wiped clean and he’ll be good to go.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since only a few weeks after Fabolous’ put hands on Emily B and threatened her father and brother with some gunplay the two were seen canoodling at Coachella like nothing ever happened. But even with that being the case, Emily was suspiciously absent from his court hearing on Thursday.

Will this be the last time they make the news? Only time will tell.

Photo: WENN.cpm