WYD?: Emily B Supports Fabolous During His Court Appearance For Knocking Her Teeth Out

Pray for Emily B. There she was in court while her baby daddy made an appearance for the case of allegedly knocking out her front teeth.

According to Bossip, Fab and Emily were in Bergen County Superior Court on Thursday (May 10) for an early disposition hearing—defendants come to meet the prosecutors for the first time and possibly talk plea deals. However, Fab reportedly waived the appearance and will be back in court next month.

Back in March, Emily B accused Fab of striking her seven times in the face, hard enough to knock out her two front teeth. Shortly after, footage of a confrontation appeared that put Fab in a very, very bad light—he is seen barking on Emily B and her father.

Bossip also reports that their appearance in court come after Emily B asked the court to dismiss a separate domestic violence case involving Fab as well as a restraining order against the rapper.

“There’s no restraining order on that case,” Fabolous’ lawyer told Bossip. “That was accomplished several weeks ago, and that was dismissed by Emily.”

In late April, the couple was spotted together at Coachella.

Before you even say it, you’ve surely heard of battered women repeatedly returning to their abusers, right?

