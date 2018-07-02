Harvey Weinstein Faces 3 New Sexual Assault Charges, Could Get Life In Prison

The legal ordeal for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had another layer added to it after he was slapped with three additional charges. Earlier today (July 2), a grand jury charged Weinstein with charges that could carry from 10 years to life in prison.

TMZ reports:

Manhattan D.A., Cyrus Vance Jr., announced Monday a grand jury has charged Weinstein with a first degree criminal sexual act and 2 counts of predatory sexual assault.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the alleged incident happened on July 10, 2006, and Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on the woman.

All of the new counts are felonies and carry a minimum sentence of 10 years, and a max of life in prison.

The D.A. did not reveal the alleged victim’s name — but the incident sounds very much like the one a woman named Mimi described during a news conference last year … with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Weinstein is also in court battling accusations of assault from 2004 and 2013.

