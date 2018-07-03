Kevin Feige Says What We’re All Thinking About Black Panther Oscar Chances

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has managed to bring to life decades of superhero action to movie theaters and homes worldwide. With the massive success of Black Panther earlier this year, Feige is hopeful that the Oscars will recognize the film with a number of nominations although it’s a bit of a long shot as detailed in an interview with Vox.

Vox caught up with Feige at a press event for the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp and pressed the exec on whether or not Marvel and Disney will spend the necessary funds to craft an Oscar campaign.

Vox writes:

I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized. Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.

And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright].

There’s amazing performances, amazing artistry in that. I’d love to see them recognized, and I’d love to see this genre recognized. Yes, they’re visual effects, yes, they are fun explosions, yes, there are spaceships. But these are all hand-crafted. Maybe it’s in front of a computer; it’s often actual sets, actual hand-built costumes. As much passion and artistry and talent goes into every single one we do; it’d be amazing for them to be recognized.

The Oscars are typically not kind towards superhero films although as the outlet noted, 2008’s The Dark Knight secured eight nominations although it was not considered for Best Picture.

