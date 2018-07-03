Young Thug ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Up,” Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson “Scarab 38” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.18

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert have some interesting taste in fashion as you may know so if you think about it, it was only a matter of time before the two linked up to style on their haters.

In their collaborative clip to “Up” the ATL and Philly rappers seem to go with An American Horror Story theme in which the thick monsters in the video have demonic features but that stripper pole seems kosher enough so…

Curren$y and Harry Fraud meanwhile take us back to a simpler time when VHS tape picture quality relied on that almighty “Tracking” button in their grainy clip to the Action Bronson assisted “Scarab 38.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Khalid featuring 6lack & Ty Dolla $ign, 24Hrs, and more.

YOUNG THUG FT. LIL UZI VERT – “UP”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD FT. ACTION BRONSON – “SCARAB 38”

KHALID FT. 6LACK & TY DOLLA $IGN – “OTW”

LIL BABY FT. HOODRICK PABLO JUAN – “BOSS BITCH”

24HRS – “RAIN”

FAMOUS DEX FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “IN THE BANK”

—

Photo: WENN