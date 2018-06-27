Lil Uzi Vert Launching Fund For XXXTentacion’s Family, Nicki Minaj Wants To Help

The death of XXXTentacion definitely rippled through the Hip-Hop community, and Lil Uzi Vert is using his platform to aid the family of the slain rapper. The Philadelphia artist wants a foundation and fund set up to help XXX’s unborn child and also other entertainers lost to gun violence.

“Been speaking to @xxxtentacion family. I want to start a fund/foundation to make sure his child and family are well taken care of not just temporary but for life,” Vert wrote via Twitter Monday (June 26) evening. “I don’t care if you didn’t know him he is part of the hip hop / rock community I NEED HELP from celebrities Please.”

He added, “Trust me this fund/foundation will be for all young entertainers and young men and women that die from gun violence etc. Think about your families future I know I am… We can buy chains and watches and cars WE ALSO CAN DONATE AND GIVE AND SUPPORT. Details coming soon…..”

Nicki Minaj caught wind of Vert’s call for help and said she’ll gladly lend her dollars and support.

“I’d be honored to help babe. Hit me w|the info,” Minaj wrote in a retweet with comment.

Photo: WENN.com